Bangladesh: Dhaka police arrests Awami League leaders as support for former PM Hasina grows

Dhaka, April 24 In its continuous drive of political suppression in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the Dhaka police in separate raids conducted on Thursday arrested 11 more members of the Awami League (AL) and its student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), taking the total number of detained party activists to over 55.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday alleged that those arrested were involved in creating public panic and conspiring to destabilise the country by organising and participating in unauthorised processions throughout Dhaka.

The statement issued by the DMP stated that with the latest arrests, a total of 55 leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliated organisations have so far been taken under custody for holding processions, adding that legal proceedings are currently underway against the detainees.

Last week, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League staged a flash procession in Khulna city, following the interim government's orders to prevent such processions.

Reports suggest that the rally organised under the banner of 'Bangladesh Awami League Khulna District Unit' was the first such demonstration in the area since the fall of the Awami League government, last August.

Videos from the scene showed protestors holding a banner featuring portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina, the country's leading daily, Prothom Alo, reported.

Slogans such as, “Sheikh Hasina, we are not afraid, we have not left the streets”, “Sheikh Hasina's government needed again and again", and “Sheikh Hasina will return like a hero" were raised during the rally, the report detailed.

Following that, several attempts were made by the Awami League to bring out flash processions in different areas of the capital.

On Thursday, the social media page of AL shared a video showing a protest rally being carried out by the Chhatra League demanding the withdrawal of a false case against former PM Hasina.

Recently, the social media page of the AL shared a 45-second video clip which showed that over a 100 individuals taking out a march with torches in hand in Shariatpur's Jayanagar area of Bangladesh.

Many wore face masks and raised slogans praising Hasina and her late father and Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Various programmes are being held across the country. In particular, demonstrations are being organised to bring back Sheikh Hasina to the country," said a local Awami League leader.

"As part of that, leaders, activists and supporters from different levels in Shariatpur held a torch procession. From now on, the party will carry out different programmes regularly," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor