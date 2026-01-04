Bangladesh: Dhaka police bans public gatherings near Yunus' residence, Secretariat

Dhaka, Jan 4 The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on all types of public gatherings in key areas in Bangladesh's capital, including near the Secretariat and Jamuna, the official residence of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the notice issued by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali, the restriction, which takes effect from Sunday itself, has been implemented under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, citing the need to maintain public order and safety of the Chief Advisor, the United News of Bangladesh reported. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

All types of meetings, processions, assemblies, human chains, sit-ins, and similar activities have been banned in and around the Secretariat and Jamuna. The areas where the restriction has been enforced include Kakrail Mosque crossing, Officers Club crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, and Mintoo Road crossing.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Dhaka on Sunday formed a human chain to protest against the killing of Pabna Judge Court trainee lawyer Naeem Kibria, who was beaten to death after his car was hit by a motorcycle in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital. The protest held in front of the Dhaka Bar Association was organised by Sachetan Abiyani Samaj, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Addressing the protesters, Advocate Anwarul Islam condemned the killing and demanded a speedy trial. "Several days have passed since the murder of lawyer Naeem Kibria, but not a single person has been arrested yet. This contradicts the spirit of the July movement and the uprising of 24. We wanted a Bangladesh where equal rights and fair justice for all are ensured. Yet, it is unfortunate that killings are being reported almost every day. We demand a fair investigation and trial."

Lawyers who were holding the protest stated that the incident demonstrated the need to have a clear and effective law to protect lawyers in Bangladesh. They also demanded investigations and trials in all murder cases in Bangladesh.

Kibria, 35, a lawyer at the Pabna Judge Court, was beaten to death in the Bashundhara Residential Area on the night of December 31. According to Kibria's cousin Rafiqul Islam, he was a victim of mob violence. "The attackers also vandalised the private car he was driving. He had gone out in a friend’s car," he said.

Police sources said that Kibria was driving through the Bashundhara area at around 10 pm on December 31 when his car collided with a motorcycle. Unidentified youths, including the motorcyclist, allegedly brought him out of the vehicle, beat him, and left him on the road before escaping from the site, Dhaka Tribune reported. Upon receiving the information, his cousin arrived at the spot and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

