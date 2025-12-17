Bangladesh: Dhaka Police stops protest march towards Indian High Commission after India's warnings

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 17 : Police stopped a group of protesters marching towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka's Gulshan area on Wednesday afternoon, demanding the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled during and after the July uprising last year, according to The Daily Star.

The protest followed threats against Indian diplomats, prompting India to summon Bangladesh's envoy. The MEA said it expects the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

Several hundred protesters under the banner of 'July Oikya' assembled near Rampura Bridge and began their march at around 3:15 pm today. As the procession advanced towards Uttar Badda, police erected barricades to block the route, preventing the demonstrators from moving forward, the report said.

Despite the obstruction, protesters managed to breach the initial barricade but were stopped again by a stronger police blockade further ahead.

Unable to proceed, the demonstrators eventually sat on the road, raised slogans and addressed the gathering using loudspeakers, The Daily Star reported, citing on-ground accounts.

Earlier during the march, protesters were heard chanting slogans such as "Delhi na, Dhaka; Dhaka, Dhaka" as they moved along the route.

Law enforcement personnel were deployed in large numbers along the procession route to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating, The Daily Star reported.

The protest come against the backdrop of heightened concerns in New Delhi over the security environment in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, and apprised him of India's strong concerns, particularly regarding the activities of extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

The MEA said, "India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents."

Placing the issue in the broader bilateral context, the MEA added, "India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere."

The summons also followed recent incidents, including anti-India rhetoric by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah, who had made a public speech threatening to isolate the 'Seven Sisters' and provide refuge to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stand.

