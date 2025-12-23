Bangladesh Education Adviser meets family of Dipu Das to express support, says his killing was heinous criminal act

Mymensingh [Bangladesh], December 23 : Days after the brutal killing of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, Education Adviser CR Abrar visited his family on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support.

The Office of the Chief Adviser also expressed its profound sorrow over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and extended its deepest condolences to his family.

"On behalf of the government, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the bereaved family in Mymensingh on Tuesday to convey the government's sympathy and assurance of support during this difficult time," Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, said in a post on X.

During the visit, the Education Adviser spoke with Rabilal Das, Dipu Chandra Das's father, among others.

The Education Adviser reiterated that the killing was a heinous criminal act with no justification and no place in Bangladeshi society. Allegations, rumours, or differences of belief can never excuse violence, and no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands, he said.

He also reaffirmed the Interim Government's unwavering commitment to the rule of law, assuring the family that the authorities would investigate all alleged offences and ensure justice through due process.

The post said that law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 individuals in connection with the crime.

"Investigations are ongoing, and the Interim Government has directed that the case be pursued fully and without exception. Such acts of violence will be met with the full force of the law," the Adviser said.

The post said that the government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and equal protection of all citizens, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background.

"It calls upon all communities, institutions, and leaders to reject violence, resist attempts to create division or unrest, and uphold restraint, humanity, and respect for the law," the post said, noting that the views were conveyed to the family.

On behalf of the Office of the Chief Adviser, Abrar confirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to the family of Dipu Chandra Das and that the relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

The Adviser reiterated the Interim Government's resolve to protect all citizens and to ensure that justice is served.

Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. The lnterim Government had condemned the incident earlier. Minority groups in Bangladesh have sought strong action against those guilty of killing Dipu Das.

