Bangladesh election should be inclusive, participatory: EU chief election observer

Dhaka, Jan 12 Chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in Bangladesh, Ivars Ijabs has stated that the EU wants the upcoming election in Bangladesh to be "inclusive and participatory" through a peaceful, credible and transparent process, local media reported.

While addressing a press conference in Dhaka, Ijabs elaborated on the EU's expectations about the upcoming polls, stressing that elections should be participatory and transparent. He also stated that the mission will monitor how freely and effectively the media can function in Bangladesh's leading daily, Prothom Alo. He announced that the EU EOM will release a preliminary report two days after the election is held on February 14 and will hold a press conference in Dhaka on the same day.

When asked what exactly the EU meant by an "inclusive and participatory" election, Ivars Ijabs responded, "From our perspective, inclusiveness means the involvement of all social groups. In the context of Bangladesh, this includes women, all small ethnic communities, religious minority groups and regional groups.

He stated that the EU knows that party registration is an issue and is aware that national reconciliation and transitional justice are complex issues in Bangladesh, Prothom Alo reported. He mentioned that they would not make remarks on those issues. However, the EU will observe how those factors impact the election and voter turnout.

Bangladesh's interim government has banned Awami League's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League and the Awami League is unable to participate in the upcoming elections due to the suspension of the party’s registration.

When asked whether the EU observation mission sees a level playing field for all participants in the upcoming polls, Ijabs stated, “We will assess the level playing field from various perspectives. For example, we are observing access to the media."

He stated that candidate registration is an important component of a level playing field and that the EU is monitoring the ongoing appeals process related to nominations. He reiterated that the EU's observer team is monitoring whether all contestants will get equal opportunities in the election.

On January 9, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in the country ahead of the February elections, criticising the performance of law enforcement agencies under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, local media reported.

“The rate at which political leaders are being killed, particularly some leaders of our party, is truly worrying,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as saying while addressing reporters at his residence in Thakurgaon district.

“We have strongly condemned these murders, but no action has been taken by the government. We hope the authorities will act responsibly and prevent such incidents during the elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, a member of BNP’s youth wing, Jubo Dal, was killed in a late-night attack on January 8 in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat district, with his younger brother also injured, local media reported, citing police officials.

The deceased, identified as 31-year-old Yanul Hossain, was reportedly an active member of Jubo Dal, while his 22-year-old younger brother, Abdul Momin, sustained injuries during the attack.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a degrading law and order situation and escalating political violence across Bangladesh ahead of the February 12 elections

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor