Bangladesh: Five more die of dengue; fatalities in 2025 rise to 230

Dhaka, Oct 12 Five more persons have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025 to 230, the media reported on Sunday citing officials.

During the same period, 953 people suffering from viral fever were admitted to various hospitals in Bangladesh, increasing the total number of cases in this year to 54,559, United News of Bangladesh reported. Two new fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and one each in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Barishal, and Rajshahi Division (outside city corporations), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 889 patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka while 2,546 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Among the total number of patients, 61.1 per cent were men while 38.9 per cent were women, according to the report. Among the fatalities, 53.5 per cent were men while 46.5 per cent were women.

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. During the same period, 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.

On October 9, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year, however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Capaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, Jafor said that "this year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower", United News of Bangladesh reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue.

He stated: "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue."

He said: "Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement.

Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

