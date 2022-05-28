Bangladesh FM AK Abdul Momen says Dhaka committed to elimination of radical elements

While addressing the NADI conference 2022 in Guwahati, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said that the radical elements have subsided yet some continue to be at play while there is a need to control them.

On radicalism, the Bangladeshi FM noted that "the radical elements have reduced and subdued dramatically, that's why we have economic prosperity and development." However, he also expressed concern, saying "yet some pockets are left and we are controlling them".

While addressing the inaugural session of the NADI conference 2022 "Asian Confluence River Convlave 2022" at Radisson Blu in Guwahati, Momen said that Dhaka holds a historical rock-solid relationship with India and wants to develop this with all the Indian states.

"We have a historical rock-solid relationship with India while China is a development partner. Further, we want to develop a solid relationship with all the states of India," the FM said.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also participated in the inaugural session.

Jaishankar, in his address, said that better connectivity is central for improving the business and easing livelihood in the state, for which they would need to tackle the topography-related challenges.

"Better connectivity is central to improving ease of doing business and living. We need to tackle topography related challenges," he said.

"India that is more connected to the northeast and northeast that is more connected to India's neighbours will be a transformation for the region," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Sarma expressed gratitude to guests for attending the conference.

"My heartfelt gratitude to our honoured guests for giving us the opportunity to exhibit our rich culture and host them in our beautiful State. I am confident that Assam will become a focal point in India's Act East policy and contribute towards the nation's economic growth and progress," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he further stated that all the leaders (present in the meeting) agreed to strengthen the economic and social ties between Assam and Bangladesh for mutual benefit.

"Had a fruitful discussion with a Bangladeshi delegation led by the neighbouring country's Foreign Minister Dr @AKAbdulMomen. We agreed to further strengthen economic and social ties between Assam and Bangladesh for mutual benefit," he said.

Notably, Nadi Utsavs is being organized to celebrate rivers such as River Brahmaputra, Indus, Narmada, Sabarmati, Mahanadi, Krishna, Godavari, Cauvery, Ganga, and Yamuna, amongst several others.

( With inputs from ANI )

