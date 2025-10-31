Bangladesh Foreign Adviser calls for collective action against extremism and non-State Armed Groups

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 31 : Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain emphasised the need for global solidarity in addressing the growing threats posed by extremism and non-state armed groups.

Speaking at a special session titled "Non-State Power and Influence: Regional and Transnational Challenges" during the 21st IISS Manama Dialogue, Adviser Hossain called for enhanced intelligence sharing, stronger border management, and effective financial oversight to counter transnational networks.

He noted that non-state actors exploit borders, illicit trade, displacement, and digital spaces to advance radical agendas. Stressing inclusive cooperation among governments, civil society, and international partners, he said that "the fight against extremism will ultimately be won in classrooms, communities, and in the minds of our youth."

Sharing Bangladesh's perspective, the Adviser reaffirmed that no non-state armed groups are allowed to operate within Bangladesh. Referring to the protracted Rohingya crisis, he said Bangladesh continues to host over 1.3 million forcibly displaced people from Myanmar who fled persecution and violence by the Myanmar Military and non-state armed groups.

He urged the international community to stay engaged in ensuring their safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation, cautioning that prolonged uncertainty could make the displaced population vulnerable to exploitation and threaten regional stability.

Ministers, dignitaries, and representatives from various countries and international organisations, including the EU and NATO, attended the session. Bangladesh Ambassador to Bahrain, Md Rais Hasan Sarower, NDC, and Director General (West Asia), Md Humayun Kabir accompanied the Adviser.

Earlier, on October 29, in Bangladesh, following the recent alleged incident in which Mufti Mohammad Mohibullah Miaji, the Khatib of TNT BTCL Colony Jame Mosque in Tongi, Gazipur, was reportedly rescued in a bound and unclothed state near the Helipad Bazar area in Panchagarh, certain communal groups have begun a coordinated campaign of misinformation across the country.

Using this incident as a pretext, they are inciting hatred against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and targeting the Hindu community with threats of killing, temple vandalism, and destruction of deities. This has created severe fear, anxiety, and insecurity among the religious minority citizens.

