Bangladesh Foreign Minister meets Piyush Goyal, requests India's support in ensuring supply of essential commodities

New Delhi [India], February 9 : Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday held a meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. During the meeting, Mahmud requested India's support in ensuring supply of essential commodities and further improving trade and commerce ties with India.

Hasan Mahmud also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and discussed ways and means of regional cooperation for ensuring regional security and maintaining greater stability in the region and beyond.

Mahmud, who is on a visit to India from February 7-9, arrived in the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian government for inviting him. Notably, this is Mahmud's first foreign visit after assuming office.

On Thursday, Hasan Mahmud lauded the robust and diversified relationship between Bangladesh and India, attributing the success to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mahmud emphasised the substantial growth in bilateral ties, citing the collaborative efforts under the visionary leadership of PM Hasina and PM Modi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi, the relationship between Bangladesh and India has strengthened, diversified, bringing economic and social benefits for the people of our region," he said, addressing a presser on Bangladesh-India ties.

Highlighting the progression of the relationship, Mahmud noted, "Our relationship has gone to new heights. The concepts of 10-15 years ago are the realities today, and political issues of the debate are the reality today."The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for India's support in the democratic process, stating, "Immediately after the elections, we were congratulated by PM of India Narendra Modi. We must remain thankful to the people of India, Indian civil society, and the government of India for standing beside us to continue the democratic process in Bangladesh and foiling the ploy to disrupt democracy. India was beside us for the continuation of democracy."

On February 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmud on wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations, including defence and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

EAM S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Mahmud and hosted a dinner in his honour on Wednesday.

"During their interaction, the two Ministers reviewed the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations, including cross-border connectivity, economic and development partnership, cooperation in defence and security, power, energy, water resources and people-to-people exchanges. They also discussed areas of future engagement in line with the national development goals of the two countries, including the visions of "Viksit Bharat 2047" and "Smart Bangladesh 2041"," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of common interest. They expressed commitment to further enhance their collaboration to promote sub-regional cooperation within the framework of BIMSTEC, IORA and BBIN, the statement added.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said that the two leaders discussed steps to forge ahead in the vibrant and people-centric partnership between New Delhi and Dhaka.

