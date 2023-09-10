Bangladesh Foreign Minister praises 'Delhi Declaration' at G20, citing PM Modi's dynamism, charisma

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], September 10 : At the spirited commencement of the G20 Summit in the national capital on Saturday, Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Abdul Momen, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration on the opening day of the event.

Abdul Momen said that it was because of his dynamism and personal charisma that everybody agreed to the declaration at the G20 Summit.

"It is because of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi there is an agreement for the declaration and it is because of his dynamism and personal charisma that everybody agreed to the declaration .... There was a lot of doubt whether there will be any declaration, but I must thank the Indian leadership that did an excellent job," the Bangladesh Foreign Minister toldin an exclusive interview.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister also underlined how Prime Minister Modi PM Modi encouraged his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to meet world leaders all the time.

"Like, today when our prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) was sitting and he asked her to come and meet the leaders like Biden was there, Rishi Sunak was there, and it is your Prime Minister who was promoting and I could see from his warmth ...and we are really proud," he said.

This shows the warmth of the relationship between Bangladesh and India. PM Modi all the time encouraged our prime minister to meet all the leaders.

"We have such a solid relationship, and we resolve all our issues through dialogue and discussion....this is a unique case, and it is a model for the rest of the world," he added.

On being asked whether the Teesta issues were discussed during the talks held between PM Modi, and Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister said, "As the prime minister(Sheikh Hasina) said that ..all that bilateral issues that we have ..those should be discussed and resolved by the officials...so that means that include Teesta also...and not only that, but Ganges also, the issue that we have raised ..that the next 26th ganges agreement could be over so we need to renew it. So, the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) said that these issues will be discussed by the officials," Momen told ANI.

"We have such a solid relationship, and we resolve all our issues through dialogue and discussion....this is a unique case, and it is a model for the rest of the world," he said.

In a historic and pathbreaking event, the G20 member states on Saturday adopted a 100 per cent consensus-based New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this massive breakthrough, the world leaders expressed their happiness.

This came after the Prime Minister announced that the consensus had been achieved on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration and announced its adoption.

PM Modi announced, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible."

The announcement of the adoption of the Declaration was welcomed with the thumping of desks.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor