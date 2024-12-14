Bangladesh: Four arrested in connection with attacks on Hindu community in Sunamgonj

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 14 : Law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested four individuals for vandalising and damaging houses and shops of the Hindu community and the local Loknath temple in the Doarabazar area of Sunamganj district earlier this month, the office of the Chief Adviser said in a statement.

On December 3, a Facebook post by Akash Das, a resident of the Sunamganj district, sparked tensions in the district. Even though he deleted the post, screenshots spread widely, leading to violence in the area. The local police arrested Das immediately, but, amid concerns over his safety, the police transferred him to another station, the statement said.

Police said that on that day, the mob vandalised and damaged the homes, shops, and the local Loknath temple of the Hindu community. The situation was brought under control in the presence of the district SP, DC, army, and police. The police identified the accused involved in the incident and filed a case against 150 to 170 people, including 12 people named as plaintiffs, today, it added.

Those arrested in this incident are Alim Hossain (19), Sultan Ahmed Raju (20), Imran Hossain (31), and Shajahan Hossain (20), the statement said.

The arrest comes days after the Indian Foreign Secretary visited Bangladesh.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in Dhaka, "We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties... I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority".

Misri earlier this week briefed members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship' and conveyed that the neighbouring country has assured action against perpetrators of violence against minorities, sources said.

