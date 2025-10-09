Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, death toll in 2025 reaches 224

Dhaka, Oct 9 Four more people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, increasing the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025 to 224.

During this period, 781 more people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, raising the total number of cases to 52,885, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The new fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). Presently, 2,452 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals of Bangladesh.

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in 2024. During the same period, 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries were reported in Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Abu Jafor on Thursday noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year, however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the ‘Typhoid Vaccination Capaign-2025’ at the Health Ministry, Jafor said, "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," United News of Bangladesh reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue. He stated, "People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue."

He said, "Our data shows that over 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care. He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue, however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

