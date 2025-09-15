Bangladesh: Garment factory workers stage protest over suspension of employees

Dhaka, Sep 15 Hundreds of workers in Bangladesh staged a protest on Monday over the suspension of 57 employees at two garment factories in Gazipur district, the local media reported.

The workers of the two garment factories of Mohammadia Group -- M G Knit Flair Limited and M G Fashion Sweater Limited -- demonstrated in front of the main gate in the Bhabanipur area, stating that they would not disperse until their demands were met.

Confirming the development, Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Abdul Latif said, "We are at the scene with representatives of the Department of Factories. The authorities say that the matter will be resolved in accordance with the law."

Matiur Rahman, operator of one of the factories, along with several workers, complained that despite the government announcing a new salary structure in 2024, no steps have been taken by the authorities to implement it.

They further stated that even after resigning in accordance with the procedure, their wages were not paid. Female workers are denied their maternity leave dues, and salaries are frequently delayed.

Reports suggest that due to these demands, the factory was shut down on August 31, and a layoff notice was displayed at the gate. The following day, 57 workers were reportedly suspended with their photos and names posted on the notices, and each received an individual letter.

On the other hand, Lutfar Rahman, administrative officer of Mohammadia Group, claimed that 57 people have been suspended on charges of disrupting operations and causing disorder in the factory.

"They did not respond to the dismissal letter within the stipulated time. Instead, they are inciting other workers in groups. Therefore, further legal action will be taken against them according to the labour law," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted Rahman as saying.

The latest development comes amid the closure of numerous factories across Bangladesh, which has triggered continuous protests during which many workers have either lost their lives or been seriously injured.

Last week, over 600 workers of a garment factory in Bangladesh staged a protest over unpaid wages, blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The blockade brought traffic to a standstill, causing severe inconveniences to the commuters and the surrounding areas, according to local media reports.

Protests and strikes by workers over non-payment of dues and deteriorating working conditions have gripped the entire country since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus came to power in August 2024.

