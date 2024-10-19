Bangladesh general election likely in 2025, says interim government advisor

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 19 : Bangladesh's next general election is likely to be held in 2025, an advisor to the interim government said on Saturday.

"Elections may be possible within the next year, but there are many factors involved. Reforms and political compromises are said to lead to elections. The other factors are formation of a search committee and election commission, preparation of voter list etc. If these factors could be fulfilled, the election may be held next year", Dr. Asif Nazrul, an adviser to the interim government, said in a statement.

"This is also my initial guess", he added.

"Elections are very important policy decisions. Its timing will be fixed under the leadership of the chief adviser to the government. He alone has the authority to declare it", Dr. Asif Nazrul, Advisor (Minister) in charge of Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, said.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. Hasina, who fled Bangladesh for India in a military aircraft on August 5, is currently staying in India.

The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Notably, Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid students' protests turned into a massive anti-government movement, followed by the establishment of an interim government.

During this turbulent period, several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported from Bangladesh. The weeks of protests and clashes saw the death of over 600 people.

On August 8, Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government. The interim government expanded the powers of military to ensure the internal security of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor