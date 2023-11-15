Bangladesh general election to be held on Jan 7, 2024

Dhaka, Nov 15 Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday announced the date for 12th general election, which will be held on January 7, 2024.

In a televised address to the nation, the Election Commissioner while citing the constitution obligation to hold the national election within 90 days, said that the commission has undertaken all preparation to hold the 12th national election in a free, fair and impartial manner.

