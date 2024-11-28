"Bangladesh government polarising entire society," BJP's Basavaraj Bommai condemns the arrest of saint Chinmoy Das

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 : Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Basvaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the Bangladesh government of polarising the "entire society" and "trying to convert" Republic of Bangladesh into an Islamic nation.

Stating the arrest of former ISKCON saint Chinmoy Krishna Das as "totally improper and illegal", Bommai said this shows the "dictatorial attitude" of Bangladesh.

Taking to X, Bommai said, "The development in Bangladesh is really a cause of concern and highly condemnable. The Hindus are the minorities in Bangladesh and their lives and properties are really under threat. The incumbent Bangladesh government which is not elected, is polarising the entire society and they are trying to convert the Republic of Bangladesh into an Islamic nation."

"The arrest of the ISKCON saint (Chinmoy Krishna Das) is totally improper and illegal, without any provocation and the denial of bail and treating very badly shows the dictatorial attitude of Bangladesh," the post further reads.

Bommai reminded Bangladesh of the support of the Indian Army during the formation of the nation in 1971.

"One thing the Bangladesh government must remember is that it was with the support of the Indian Army, Bangladesh, a separate country that has been formed. With the help of Indians their existence which is present now is very much known," Bommai wrote on X.

Asserting that violence against Hindus in Bangladesh cannot be tolerated, Bommai urged the Indian government to take "stern action and seal the border" with the neighbouring country.

"Secondly, every day there is infiltration of the Bangladeshis into India and they have come and settled in different states in different occupations. Our government and our society are very tolerant but however, this act of violence against the Hindus in Bangladesh cannot be tolerated. I urge the Government of India to take stern action and seal the border shared with Bangladesh and stop the infiltration immediately and identify the Bangladeshis in the country and send them back to Bangladesh whatever the cost may be," he said on X.

He further urged the United Nations to "intervene" in Bangladesh and warned that the relationship between both nations would be at "peril" if any action is not taken.

"The United Nations more so must intervene and stop this total attack on the Hindus in Bangladesh. Otherwise, the good relations between two states will be in peril. Bangladesh must remember that every day right from the vegetables to the food grains everything trade depends on India," Bommai said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manika Saha also condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"It is sad how they are being attacked in Bangladesh. Such a thing should not happen. Bangladesh's development is not possible with India," he said.

Additionally, Director of Communications, ISKCON India, Yudhishthir Govinda Das said that Chinmoy Das was just asking for the safety of Hindus.

Speaking with ANI, Das said, "Chinmoy Krishna has been peacefully asking for the same thing which all the Hindu organisations of Bangladesh have been asking for. That is, ensuring the safety of Hindus, protecting the temples, and taking action against the perpetrators of violence.

He further said that the radical element in Bangladesh has previously "attacked" Hindu temples.

"The actions of radical elements in Bangladesh date back a long time. Many of our temples were attacked in Noakhali and two of our members were unfortunately killed. Recently, one of our centres was attacked in Meherpur. We have been trying to convey the sensitivity of the matter to both the local and the national governments in Bangladesh," he said.

SJR Kumar, National Vice Chairman Sabarimala Karma Samithy said,"For quite sometime all the minorities in Bangladesh are being persecuted...from whatever is happening in Bangladesh, it is clear that intention was not to oust PM Sheikh Hasina but it is against (to target) Hindus. Initially, they promised that they will take care of all Hindus and minorities but they did not keep their word."

The situation between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON continues to worsen since the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which has led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

Following the priest's arrest, a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it a "radical organization" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media. The petition sparked another political row in Bangladesh.

