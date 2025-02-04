Bangladesh High Court issues ruling seeking government explanation on Chinmoy Das bail denial

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 4 : The Bangladesh High Court issued a ruling earlier on Tuesday, directing the government to explain why Chinmoy Krishna Das should not be granted bail, as confirmed by his lawyer.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmmachari, the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, is facing sedition charges for allegedly insulting the national flag of Bangladesh. He had filed for bail in the High Court after his plea was rejected by a lower court in Chittagong on January 2.

"Bangladesh High Court has asked the government to respond to the ruling within two weeks," said Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, Das' lawyer, in a statement to ANI.

Das was arrested on November 25 last year at Dhaka airport. His legal team submitted the bail application to the High Court on January 12 after the Chittagong court had denied it. Bhattachariya noted that the case hearing would proceed according to the order of pending cases and expressed hope that it would be heard next week, as the High Court only hears cases on Sunday and Monday.

"The court will hear the case according to the serial of the pending cases. We hope the hearing will be held next week as the High Court only hears cases on Sunday and Monday," Bhattachariya stated.

During the January 2 hearing in Chittagong, Das' defence team argued that he held deep respect for the motherland, comparable to the reverence for his own mother, and was not a traitor. Despite these arguments, the court denied the bail plea. "We mentioned to the court that the priest respects the motherland like his mother and is not a traitor," Bhattachariya said. The court, led by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam, ruled against granting bail following arguments from both parties.

The hearing in Chittagong took place under heightened security, with the prosecution represented by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON leader, remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. The case has drawn significant public attention, with many closely monitoring developments in the Bangladesh High Court.

Das' legal team remains hopeful for a favourable ruling, which will determine the future course of legal action in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor