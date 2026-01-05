Bangladesh Hindu Leader Gobinda Pramanik to challenge cancellation of election nomination

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 5 : Hindu leader Govinda Chandra Pramanik, Secretary-General of a faction of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot, announced he will appeal against the Election Commission's decision to cancel his nomination paper for the upcoming elections.

Pramanik had submitted his nomination to contest the Gopalganj-3 constituency, a key electoral area represented by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. According to election rules, independent can election Commission found discrepancies. Several signatures could not be confirmed, leading to the invalidation of his nomination paper. Candidates in this constituency must submit a consent letter signed by at least 3,086 voters. However, during verification, officials from the Bangladesh Election Commission found discrepancies. Several signatures could not be confirmed, leading to the invalidation of his nomination paper.

"I will appeal against this decision by the Election Commission," Pramanik told ANI, expressing confidence that the process could be rectified.

The decision comes amid a tense period for the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Over the past weeks, there have been reports highlighting attacks and rising insecurity faced by minority groups. Notably, a recent tragic incident drew national attention when Khokon Das, a Hindu man, succumbed to injuries after being set on fire on New Year's Eve. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, poured petrol on his body and set him on fire. In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a nearby pond beside the road. Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee. Locals rescued Das and initially took him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where he received emergency treatment before being referred to Dhaka later that night as his condition deteriorated. He later succumbed to his injuries

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's elite force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the three main accused in the case.

According to information provided by RAB-8 and the Intelligence Wing in Dhaka, a team from RAB-14, CPC-2, Kishoreganj Camp, led by Company Commander ASP Shahjahan, conducted an operation around 1:00 am on Saturday night and arrested the named suspects Sohag, Rabbi, and Palash from the Bajitpur area of Kishoreganj.Shariatpur Superintendent of Police Rawnak Jahan stated that before his death, the victim Khokon Das mentioned the names of the accused.

