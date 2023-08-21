Bangladesh: Hundreds injured after ruling, opposition parties clash in Habiganj

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 21 : Over 100 people including police officials were injured after the clash between the ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP) supporters, Dhaka Tribune reported on Sunday.

According to Al Jazeera, Bangladesh National Party (BNP) supporters have been protesting against the ruling Awami League demanding the holding of the next general election in January under the non-party caretaker government.

Notably, the clash on Sunday was a continuation of what transpired a day earlier. Both parties claimed that hundreds of leaders and workers on both sides were injured in the clash.

The clash started at around 6 pm during a procession brought out by the ruling party members and lasted for over two hours, Dhaka Tribune reported citing witnesses.

The situation was brought under control by the police by firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

Habiganj Sadar Model police station Officer-in-charge (investigation) Badiuzzaman said that the situation is calm at present. However, it is not possible to say how many rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas were fired, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Dhaka Tribune reported citing police and witnesses that Swami League leaders and allied organizations took out a protest march in the afternoon protesting Saturday’s BNP-Police clash.

The supporters of both parties clashed outside the BNP office. Notably, both parties have accused each other of starting the brawl.

Earlier on Saturday, over 100 people, including several cops, were injured as the activists of the BNP and police locked into a clash in the Shaestanagar area in Sylhet’s Habiganj town.

Notably, BNP – led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia – has been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-party caretaker government until the next general election in January, Al Jazeera reported.

Zia’s party and its allies also accuse PM Sheikh Hasina of “vote rigging” in 2018, and the party has been protesting over who should oversee the next general election.

PM Hasina has said that she hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and stated that the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

Meanwhile, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations have been urging all sides to avoid violence and work towards holding a credible election, as per Al Jazeera.

