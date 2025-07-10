Bangladesh ICT orders trial of former PM Hasina over 2024 July movement crackdown

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 10 : The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), a Bangladesh court designated for the trial of international crimes, on Thursday ordered the initiation of trials against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of ordering the shooting and killing of protesters during the student-led July Movement of 2024, following which she was ousted from the country.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam announced this development to reporters, noting that the ICT has asked for the trial against her.

"Sheikh Hasina ordered the shooting and killing of protesters during the July Movement. The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has asked for the trial against her," Islam said.

This came after ICT formally charged the ousted Prime Minister, former Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in the cases related to crimes against humanity during the July uprising earlier today, as reported by the Daily Star.

As per the Daily Star, a three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, brought five charges against the accused.

The tribunal scheduled the prosecution's opening statement for hearings on August 3 and 4.

Among the accused, only Mamun appeared in court during the session, the Daily Star reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ICT sentenced Hasina to six months in prison in a contempt of court case.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumder gave this order.

Earlier, A Y Moshiuzzaman, a senior lawyer, was appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court) by the ICT for a full hearing of the contempt of court case.

The Chief Prosecutor filed a contempt of court complaint against Sheikh Hasina and Awami League leader Shakil Alam Bulbul on April 30, in light of their statements regarding the case related to the July mass uprising incident.

The formal charges stated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind behind the inhumane acts, such as crimes against humanity, murders, and the burning of bodies across the country during the movement to overthrow the government in 2024. These crimes were organised on her orders.

Former Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted in a student-led uprising in August last year. After Sheikh Hasina's fall, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate.

