Bangladesh interim govt bans student wing of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's party

Dhaka, Oct 24 The Bangladesh interim government has banned Bangladesh Chatra League, the student organisation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party Awami League, after a demand by a student group that led the July-August uprising under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.

The government, under the powers provided in sub-section (1) of Section 18 of the "Anti-Terrorism Act 2009", banned Bangladesh Awami League's fraternal organisation "Bangladesh Chatra League", said the Bangladesh Home Ministry in an official notification.

"At various times since the independence of Bangladesh, especially during the last 15 years of dictatorial rule, the Bangladesh Chatra League, the fraternal organisation of Bangladesh Awami League, has been involved in various public security-related activities including killings, torture, harassment in common rooms, trading of seats in dormitories, gangs, rape, and sexual harassment," said an order issued by Bangladesh Home Ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, the group led to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, announced five-point demands, including the resignation of Bangladesh President, Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The demands also included banning Awami League's student organisation, Bangladesh Chatra League.

"Documentary information regarding these have been published in all the major media of the country and some terrorist incidents, the leaders and workers of the organisation have also been proved in the criminal court," the order issued on Wednesday evening said.

According to the official order, Bangladesh Chatra League leaders attacked the protesting students and the general public with frenzied and reckless armed attacks during the anti-discrimination student movement from July 15.

The official order said, "During the anti-discrimination student movements from July 15, 2024, Bangladesh Chatra League leaders-workers attacked the protesting students and general public with frenzied and reckless armed attacks and killed hundreds of innocent students and persons and endangered the lives of many more people."

