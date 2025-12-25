Bangladesh interim govt condemns Rajbari killing

Dhaka (Bangladesh), December 25 : The Bangladesh interim government on Thursday said it has taken note of the spread of what it termed "misleading information" on social media and by certain news outlets regarding the tragic killing that took place on Wednesday night in the Pangsha Police Station area of Rajbari.

In a statement, the interim government claimed that, based on police information and preliminary investigations, the incident was not related to communal violence.

"According to police information and preliminary investigations, it is clearly evident that the incident is in no way related to communal violence. Rather, it arose from a violent situation stemming from extortion and criminal activities. The deceased, Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, was a listed top criminal who had entered the area with the intent of collecting extortion money. At one stage, he lost his life during a clash with agitated local residents," the statement said.

The statement further alleged that Amrit Mondal alias Samrat was "accused" in several serious criminal cases.

"It is noteworthy that Amrit Mondal alias Samrat was accused in multiple serious criminal cases, including murder and extortion cases filed in 2023, and arrest warrants had been issued against him in those cases," it said.

According to the government, police arrested his associate, Selim, on the spot and recovered one foreign-made pistol and one pipe gun.

"Police arrested his associate, Selim, from the scene along with one foreign-made pistol and one pipe gun. Three cases have already been filed in connection with this incident, and law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation," the statement added.

The interim government condemned the killing and said it does not support any form of unlawful action.

"The government strongly condemns this killing. The government wishes to state unequivocally that it does not support any form of extrajudicial activity, mob violence, or unlawful conduct under any circumstances. Legal action will be taken against all those directly or indirectly involved in the incident," it said.

The statement also expressed concern over attempts to project the incident as a communal attack.

"At the same time, the government is deeply concerned that a vested group is attempting to portray the incident as a communal attack by highlighting the religious identity of the deceased. Such claims are entirely baseless, misleading, and driven by malicious intent. This type of propaganda has the potential to disrupt social harmony and deteriorate the law and order situation," it said.

Urging restraint, the government called on all concerned to act responsibly.

"The government urges all concerned to act responsibly and refrain from spreading misleading, provocative, or communal statements," the statement said.

Reiterating its "commitment" to law and order, the interim government's statement read, "The government remains firmly committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice. Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, and any attempt to undermine the nation's peace and stability will be dealt with firmly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor