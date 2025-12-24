"Bangladesh is rediscovering its Pakistani roots," says foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen on Dhaka's political direction

New Delhi [India], December 24 : Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen has launched a sharp critique of the current political establishment in Bangladesh, alleging that the country was increasingly aligning itself with Pakistan and following what he described as a familiar Pakistani playbook, at a time when bilateral relations are facing renewed strain.

"Bangladesh is rediscovering its Pakistani roots. They are following the Pakistani playbook," Sareen said, referring to the actions of the present regime in Dhaka and the political direction it has taken in recent months.

Questioning the legitimacy of the government, Sareen said, "The regime in Bangladesh, which is an illegal, illegitimate, unelected regime, is now totally in the Pakistani pocket."

He said the reaction of the Bangladeshi authorities to a small protest in India reflected this broader approach. "For them to overreact to a small demonstration by 15-20 people who obviously felt very strongly about the cross-persecution of minorities, and the brutal killing taking place in Bangladesh, is utterly ridiculous," he said.

Calling the response excessive, Sareen added, "It's absurd, but to be expected, because absurdity in Pakistan is the same thing, and Bangladesh is now rediscovering its East Pakistan roots," further underlining his argument about ideological and political alignment.

Sareen also claimed that there were troubling reports of external influence within Bangladesh's governance structures. "There are also disturbing reports coming in that there are people from the Pakistani establishment who are sitting in government offices in Bangladesh and directing them on what to do," he said.

Highlighting the security implications of such developments, Sareen said, "There are reports of Pakistan and Bangladesh trying to enter into a defence deal, which means that there could soon be Pakistani boots on the ground or some other kind of assistance being given to Bangladesh."

He warned that such moves could have direct consequences for India. "The regime in Bangladesh is now totally in the Pakistani pocket, and Bangladesh becomes an outpost to attack India," Sareen said, expressing concern over the regional security fallout.

Describing the trajectory as self-defeating for Dhaka, he added, "It will be a classic case of Bangladesh cutting not just its nose, but two of its necks to spite India's face."

Sareen said these developments should prompt a reassessment of India's approach towards its eastern neighbour amid the evolving situation. "India will need to start rethinking how it plans to deal with Bangladesh," he said.

Reflecting on India's response so far, Sareen said, "A lot of people consider what India is doing or not doing as a strategic restraint. But I sometimes wonder whether it's restraint or it's strategic paralysis."

Calling for decisive action in light of the unfolding developments, he said, "We need to do certain things, and it should serve as a lesson for India, even for other countries in the neighbourhood and the rest of the world."

The remarks come as relations between India and Bangladesh have encountered another strain following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka, which triggered a wave of anti-India protests amid heightened political tensions.

Hadi, who was a prominent figure associated with last year's July uprising in Bangladesh, was killed in the capital, an incident that sparked unrest and demonstrations against the backdrop of growing political instability.

In the aftermath of the protests, the Bangladesh government announced the suspension of visa services in India, following demonstrations held outside Bangladeshi diplomatic missions.

Separately, protests also erupted in Bangladesh after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man who was lynched in Mymensingh, drawing strong reactions from minority groups and civil society organisations.

Hindu religious bodies and minority rights groups staged a demonstration outside the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday, condemning the killing and linking it to what they described as a broader pattern of religious extremism, attacks on minorities and a lack of adequate response from authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor