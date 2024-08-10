Bangladesh: Jamaat-e-Islami leaders visit temple in Dhaka with Hindu leaders to foster interfaith harmony

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 10 : Amid Bangladesh's political turmoil, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka with Hindu leaders to foster interfaith harmony and emphasise that the country belongs to all its citizens, regardless of religion, and everyone has equal rights.

Further, the leader stressed that there should be no issue of majority or minority; everyone is equal, adding he highlighted the importance of treating people with respect and dignity, recognising them as human beings

Jamaat-e-Islami is a political party in Bangladesh that was founded in 1979.

https://x.com/bji_official/status/1822201842698166732?s=46

"This country belongs to all of us. I have no right to impose my religion on anyone else. There should be no issue of majority or minority here, we are all Bangladeshis, and as I have my rights, every other citizen, regardless of their religion, has equal rights," said Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman

"We have strived to treat people as people and respect them as human beings. When a problem arises or danger approaches, we do not ask which party or religion someone belongs to, it is enough for us to know that they are human," he added.

While addressing, he reiterated the organisation's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, particularly those who feel insecure or unsafe. He emphasised that their efforts are not limited to the Hindu community, but extend to anyone in need.

"From the very beginning, we have called on our fellow citizens, particularly our organisations, to take responsibility. First, we stated that we would stand guard at the temple with sticks in hand. This is not just for the Hindu community, but for anyone in this country who feels insecure or unsafe," the Jamaat-e-Islami leader said.

"We will reassure them and, if necessary, stay with them in their homes, letting them know we are here. We are all one; we are brothers and we will not allow division or violence in this society, especially not on the basis of religion," he added.

Rahman emphasised the importance of protecting not only religious institutions but also vulnerable individuals from harm and assured that the organisation will respond promptly to any incidents, without delay.

He further announced that their phone numbers would be made public, allowing anyone to reach out for help, regardless of their religion, caste, or creed.

"Alongside religious institutions, we should also be mindful of important individuals to ensure that they are not harmed. If anyone is harmed, we must act immediately without delay. Our phone numbers will be open to the public for this purpose, this applies to everyone, regardless of religion, caste or creed," said Rahman.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Recently, an interim government was formed in the country, with seventeen members taking oaths at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday and Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus, 84, as the country's chief advisor.

