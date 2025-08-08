Bangladesh: Journalist killed following live coverage of extortion

Dhaka, Aug 8 In yet another case of growing violence against journalists in Bangladesh, a reporter working for a Bangladeshi daily was publicly hacked to death in Chandana Chowrasta of Gazipur district, just hours after he went live on social media to expose extortion from street vendors and local shops in the area.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Asaduzzaman Tuhin was a staff reporter for the 'Daily Protidiner Kagoj' in Gazipur. The video of his murder on Thursday night went viral on social media, sparking outrage in the media community.

"We have obtained some video footage of the incident and some useful clues. We have launched an operation to catch those involved. It is very unfortunate that a journalist was murdered in such a brutal manner," Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Robiul Hasan as saying.

According to the senior official, one individual named Badsha Mia was first violently attacked by assailants following a dispute connected with a woman.

"Journalist Tuhin recorded footage of the incident. Out of anger over why Tuhin was recording the video, they repeatedly hacked and killed him. The initial video footage clearly proves this," Hasan added

Citing eyewitnesses, local media reported that a group of assailants attacked Tuhin indiscriminately with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

"I was sitting in my shop when Tuhin suddenly ran in. Three men followed him into the shop and hacked him to death. Two others stood guard outside with sharp weapons. When I tried to intervene, they threatened to kill me as well. Many people were watching the scene unfold, but no one came forward to help," said a businessman named Khairul Islam.

On Wednesday, another journalist was brutally assaulted by extortionists in the Sahapara area of Gazipur while probing allegations of extortion collected from battery-powered and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers.

The 35-year-old victim, Anwar Hossain Sourav, a staff reporter for the daily 'Bangladesher Alo', was attacked in broad daylight, reportedly in the presence of police.

He is in a critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Last month, Bangladesh's Awami League party stated that as many as 51 journalists from the South Asian country have expressed their grave concern over the ongoing killings, torture, and harassment against media persons under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

"412 journalists have been accused in fabricated or harassment cases, 39 journalists arrested, many without bail or trial. Over 1000 journalists fired, 168 press cards revoked, 101 press club memberships cancelled, more than 100 bank accounts frozen, over 300 journalists face travel bans, at least 10 journalists have been killed, with no justice served," the party posted on X while quoting content from an 'open letter' written by the journalists which was reported by media outlet Daily Republic.

The journalists demanded an immediate end to harassment, justice for slain colleagues, bail for imprisoned journalists, and restoration of the Dhaka Union of Journalists' operations.

Bangladesh has been gripped with numerous unprovoked and violent attacks against journalists, police officers, minorities, and those connected with the Awami League party after the Yunus-led interim government assumed power last year.

