Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia concerned about violence, vandalism and looting of state resources

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 : Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders said that Khaleda Zia has been concerned about the nationwide violence, vandalism, and looting of state resources amid the anti-discrimination student protest, Dhaka Tribune reported.

During a meeting with Maulana Mamunul Haque, secretary general of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, she said, "Our state's resources are being wasted. This country is ours; we have to build this country."

On August 6, Bangladesh President Shahabuddin Ahmed announced the release of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia by commuting her jail sentence in line with Article 49 of the Constitution.

After exchanging greetings, she recalled her good relationship with Maulana Mamunul Haque's father late Shaikhul Hadis Azizul Haque, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Khaleda Zia stated that causing harm to people's lives and property constitutes a serious incident. Many people are involved in the looting of state resources, which is unjust, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing meeting sources. She said that many people are involved in the looting of state resources and termed it unjust.

Asked about this, Khilafat Majlis Joint Secretary General Maulana Ataullah Amin said, "Begum Khaleda Zia is an oppressed woman. We were imprisoned for a long time. Maulana Mamunul Haque was also in jail for a long time. Prisoners love prisoners the most. Under the leadership of Maulana Mamunul Haque, we went to the hospital to enquire about her health."

Maulana Ataullah Amin stated that the situation in Bangladesh "is not good." He said that Khaleda Zia has asked for prayers for the people of the country, Dhaka Tribune reported.

When asked about the meeting, Maulana Ataullah Amin responded, "The situation in the country is not good. He is concerned about the loss of human life and property. Looting state resources is not the right thing to do. Allah will punish those who do injustice." He said, "Begum Zia has asked for prayers for the people of the country, for herself."

On August 5, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin issued an order for the release of Khaleda Zia. He announced the decision hours after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country.

In a statement on Monday, the president's press team said that a meeting led by Shahabuddin had "decided unanimously to free Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately."

"The meeting has also decided to free all the people who have been arrested during the student protests," the president's statement added.

The president's meeting was attended by prominent leaders of various opposition parties, including the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, as well as Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the heads of the navy and air force.

Zia, 78, a former Bangladeshi prime minister, is confined to a hospital due to poor health. In 2018, she was found guilty of corruption and given a 17-year prison sentence.

Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina had a long-standing feud, and she was accused of abusing her position of authority by stealing almost USD250,000 in donations intended for a trust for an orphanage, according to Al Jazeera.

The BNP has claimed that the cases were made up to prevent Zia from entering politics. However, Hasina's administration refuted these claims.

