Bangladesh lifts limit on cash withdrawals from banks

Dhaka, Sep 8 The Central Bank of Bangladesh has lifted a limit on cash withdrawals from banks from Sunday.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque announced on Saturday, saying the restriction on cash withdrawals will no longer be in effect as of Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said bank account holders can now withdraw any amount from their accounts without limitations.

The restriction had been implemented for several weeks because of the volatile situation following a student-led mass movement which led to Sheikh Hasina's resignation from the post of Prime Minister on August 5.

On August 7, the Central Bank asked banks to limit daily cash withdrawals to 100,000 taka per account.

Since then, it had been gradually relaxing the cap. Last week, cash withdrawal was limited to 500,000 taka a day per account.

