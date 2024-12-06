Bangladesh minority group condemns attacks on Hindus

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 6 : Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the largest minority group in Bangladesh, on Thursday has condemned attacks on Hindus in eastern Sunamgonj district, the group said in a statement.

In the press release titled, "Unity Parishad strongly protested the attack on hundreds of minority houses in Sunamganj's Manglargaon", it was noted, "On the night of December 3, 2024, more than 100 houses and business establishments of the Hindu community were attacked, vandalized and looted in Manglargaon and Monigaon East Gunigram of Sunamganj's Doarabazar. Doara Bazar Loknath Temple was heavily damaged in the attack. The amount of loss is at least 15 lakh taka. The residence and family temple of Guru De, president of the local Upazila Puja Udjakar Parishad, were also heavily damaged in the attack. There is deep terror among the local minority villagers in this incident. Many have gone elsewhere including Sylhet out of fear".

As per the press statement, "The attack was carried out by the communal miscreants for several hours against the local Hindus after accusing Akash Das, the 20-year-old son of Prafulla Das of Manglargaon village who had already been arrested for insulting religion on his Facebook post".

"Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad strongly condemns and protests such communal attacks and immediately arrests the attackers, compensates and rehabilitates the victims and the attackers", the press statement said.

The statement also noted, "It has strongly demanded from the government to ensure exemplary punishment".

The situation in Bangladesh has seen violence against minority communities and arrest of a spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges.

India had earlier expressed deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

