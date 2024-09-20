Bangladesh minority group urges UN to investigate communal violence

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 20 : The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (HBCOP), the largest organization of minorities in Bangladesh, has called on the United Nations to investigate communal violence against minorities in the country.

"Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has been called upon to organise a fair and impartial investigation into the incidents of communal atrocities committed against minorities," Monindro Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, told ANI.

"A total of 2,010 incidents of communal violence have occurred in 68 districts and cities of Bangladesh during the afternoon of August 4, the day before the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government, to August 20," he said.

Further, he said that "nine people were killed in these incidents. 69 places of worship were attacked, vandalised and set on fire."

"Four victims of women torture, rape, gang rape. 915 houses were attacked, vandalised, looted, and set on fire. 953 business establishments were attacked, vandalised, looted, and arson. One house has been occupied while 21 land/business establishments have been occupied. 38 people were injured in physical abuse," Nath said.

Over a month ago, a student-led movement led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from her position as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. This shift followed weeks of intense protests and clashes that claimed over 600 lives.

Monindro Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, visited northern Bangladesh in mid-August as a member of a delegation comprising minority leaders and lawyers.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, leading to the formation of an interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

At the invitation of the interim government, the UN Human Rights Office launched a fact-finding mission to conduct independent and impartial investigations into alleged human rights violations that occurred between July 1 and August 15 this year, arising from the recent protests, the UN said in a statement.

The fact-finding team is mandated to establish facts, identify responsibilities, analyse root causes, and make concrete recommendations for Bangladesh to address past human rights violations and prevent their recurrence, the statement said.

