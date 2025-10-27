Bangladesh: More Awami League leaders arrested in Dhaka over flash mob rally

Dhaka, Oct 27 At least eight leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested by Bangladesh police on charges of taking part in a flash mob procession in Dhaka.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) stated that the arrests were made during raids conducted across various parts of the capital from Sunday evening to night.

According to the police, during initial interrogation, the arrested individuals admitted to participating in several flash marches and organised activities across the capital under the banner of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, adding that legal action is underway against them, Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily ‘Jugantor’ reported.

In a separate development on Monday, Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal's (ICT) prosecution called on the tribunal to frame charges against Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and three other party leaders in connection with a crime against humanity case.

Reports suggest that the Chief Prosecutor, Tajul Islam, presented the charges before the tribunal seeking an indictment order against the accused.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, scheduled the defence hearing for Tuesday.

These latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the party's supporters, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Last week, at least 131 leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliate organisations were arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police for carrying out flash processions in various parts of the capital.

Following the incident, Bangladesh’s Awami League strongly condemned the joint attacks and mob violence by the country’s police and political party cadres on its peaceful procession, while decrying the indiscriminate arrests of its leaders and activists.

According to the Awami League, a planned wave of mob violence was unleashed against its leaders and activists participating in a peaceful procession in the capital as part of what it described as continued persecution of the party. It said many were severely injured in barbaric attacks, alleging that the victims were even obstructed from receiving medical treatment.

The party claimed that some members had been abducted or forcibly disappeared, with ransom demands reportedly made for their release.

Expressing concern, the Awami League said, for waging this “just struggle to re-establish democracy and safeguard people's rights”, the party members are being subjected to “brutal and inhumane repression”.

