Bangladesh MP murder case: CID arrests another accused, to be produced before court today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 8 : As part of its investigation into the murder of Bangladesh Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was found dead at a flat in Kolkata, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has arrested another prime accused, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The arrested accused, identified as Siam Hossain, originally hails from Burhanuddin, Bhola district in Bangladesh. Hossain had fled to Nepal following the murder of the victim Bangladesh MP.

According to official sources, Siam Hossain was intercepted by a CID team in Bangaon of North 24 Parganas district near the India-Bangladesh border on Friday night. He is believed to be closely connected to the heinous crime that claimed the life of MP Anwarul Azim Anar in New Town, Kolkata.

While the main accused, Akhtaru Jaman Shaheen, remains at large, with reports suggesting he may be hiding in America, CID and the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police are actively collaborating to gather crucial details for the investigation. Interpol has been approached to assist in locating Shaheen.

Meanwhile, CID is continuing its interrogation of Jihad Howlader, who has been dubbed "the butcher" in this case. It has been revealed that the recently apprehended Siam Hossain allegedly provided the tools used in the crime to Howlader.

CID is set to produce the arrested accused, Siam Hossain, before the Barasat Court on Saturday to seek remand for further investigation.

This arrest marks a significant stride forward in the quest for justice in the tragic murder case that has captured national attention.

As the investigation continues in the Bangladesh MP murder case, the chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department, Harun-ur-Rashid, on May 28, had said that they have got circumstantial evidence, and further inspection would now take place into the sewage line connected to the duplex flat where the murder occurred.

Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said that Anar, who had gone missing in India, was found murdered in Kolkata on May 22, and three people have been arrested.

"We inspected the sewage line which is connected with that duplex flat (place of occurrence of the murder) with the help of West Bengal CID. We took help from CID West Bengal to break the whole sewage line. We are already interrogating the accused butcher at the CID West Bengal headquarters," Harun-or-Rashid told media.

The Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department is currently in India to investigate the murder case of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

"We also got digital evidence and we will also record the statement of the accused butcher. After interrogation, we matched the statement with our accused in Bangladesh. We also got circumstantial evidence and we are matching it..." he added.

Harun-or-Rashid arrived with a police team in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon and described the killing of Anar as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder." He said that he had never seen such a heinous planned murder.

He said that the prime suspect in the murder case was identified as Akhtaruzzaman and they suspect he could have probably escaped to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu.

Bone-chilling details surrounding the murder of the member of parliament from Bangladesh, who had been missing since May 13 just a day after his arrival in Kolkata had come to the fore.

According to the findings, the MP was allegedly killed in a Kolkata apartment, where his body was chopped and suspects proceeded to dispose of the remains by packaging them in multiple plastic bags.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that one of the suspects in the case, a Mumbai-based butcher confessed during interrogation that he had taken off all the skin from the Bangladeshi MP's body, chopped it up and minced the cut parts in a bid to destroy its identity.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the killing of the Bangladeshi MP.

