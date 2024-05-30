Bangladesh MP murder case: India extending full support in investigation, says MEA

New Delhi [India], May 30 : An investigation is being conducted into the killing of Bangladesh Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim Anar and the Indian government is extending full support to the Bangladeshi side in the probe, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a media briefing on Thursday.

Asked about Anwarul Azim Anar murder case, Jaiswal said, "This particular case is being investigated. Law enforcement agencies from both Bangladesh and India are coordinating and necessary information is being exchanged. From our side, the government is extending full support to the Bangladeshi side as part of the ongoing investigation in the matter."

Bone-chilling details surrounding the murder of the member of parliament from Bangladesh, who had been missing since May 13 just a day after his arrival in Kolkata have come to the fore.

According to the findings, the MP was allegedly killed in a Kolkata apartment, where his body was chopped and suspects proceeded to dispose of the remains by packaging them in multiple plastic bags.

As the probe continues in the case of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar's killing, the Bangladesh Detective Department Chief Harun-or-Rashid said on Thursday that the daughter of the Bangladeshi MP will come to Kolkata soon for the DNA examination.

He further said that the other accused behind the killing of the Bangladeshi MP are hiding in Nepal or the US.

"Bangladesh MP's daughter will come to Kolkata very soon for the DNA examination. Another accused is hiding in Nepal or the US. CID West Bengal and our team are also seeking help from Interpol," he said.

Bangladesh Detective Department Chief further thanked the West Bengal CID for cooperating with them.

"I would like to thank CID West Bengal and other senior officials of West Bengal and Kolkata police. During the last few days, we went to the place of occurrence and interrogated the accused in the CID office, from there we got information which matched the statement of another accused who is in the custody of Bangladesh Police," he said.

He noted that they sent the flesh and hair found in the septic tank for forensic examination. "With the help of CID West Bengal, we inspected the sewage line and got flesh and hair from the septic tank which was sent for forensic examination," he said.

Harun-or-Rashid, who arrived in India on May 26, said that any development in the case could only be confirmed once results on the flesh samples are received.

"We have opened the sewage line and septic tank of that duplex flat (murder site) with the help of West Bengal CID and found flesh there," Harun-or-Rashid told media persons on Wednesday."It will be sent for forensic and DNA tests, and only after that, something can be said...Only after forensic and DNA tests can we tell whose flesh it is...," he said.

Harun-or-Rashid arrived with a police team in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon and described the killing of Anar as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder."

He had stated that he had never seen such a heinous planned murder. He said that the prime suspect in the murder case was identified as Akhtaruzzaman and they suspect he could have probably escaped to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu.

