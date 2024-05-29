Bangladesh MP murder case: Recovered flesh from Kolkata flat's septic tank to be sent for forensic tests

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 29 : Flesh found in the septic tank of the Kolkata housing complex where Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar was allegedly killed earlier this month will be sent for forensic tests, the neighbouring country's police detective department chief said.

The Bangladesh Detective Department chief Harun-or-Rashid, who arrived in India on Sunday said that any development in the case could only be confirmed once results on the flesh samples are recieved.

"We have opened the sewage line and septic tank of that duplex flat (murder site) with the help of West Bengal CID and found flesh there," Harun-or-Rashid told media persons.

"It will be sent for forensic and DNA tests, and only after that, something can be said...Only after forensic and DNA tests can we tell whose flesh it is..." he said.

The Chief of the Bangladesh Detective Department is currently in India to investigate the murder case of Bangladesh MP Anar.

"We also got many digital evidences and we will also record the statement of the accused butcher. After interrogation, we matched the statement with our accused in Bangladesh. We also got circumstantial evidence and we are matching it..." he had said earlier.

Harun-or-Rashid arrived with a police team in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon and described the killing of Anar as "cold-blooded, barbaric murder." He had stated that he had never seen such a heinous planned murder.

He said that he is in India, to collaborate with Interpol and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to intensify efforts to apprehend the prime suspect behind the Bangladesh MP's murder.

He said that the prime suspect in the murder case was identified as Akhtaruzzaman and they suspect he could have probably escaped to the United States via Dubai from Kathmandu.

Bone-chilling details surrounding the murder of the member of parliament from Bangladesh, who had been missing since May 13 just a day after his arrival in Kolkata had come to the fore.

According to the findings, the MP was allegedly killed in an apartment in Kolkata, where his body was chopped and suspects proceeded to dispose of the remains by packaging them in multiple plastic bags.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said that one of the suspects in the case, a Mumbai-based butcher confessed during interrogation that he had taken off all the skin from the Bangladeshi MP's body, chopped it up and minced the cut parts in a bid to destroy its identity.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the killing of the Bangladeshi MP.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, in a news conference in Dhaka said that Anar, a three-time Awami League MP, was killed in Kolkata. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Wednesday, the minister said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection.

