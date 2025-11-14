Bangladesh National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman to visit India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 14 : Khalilur Rahman, the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the interim government of Bangladesh, is travelling to Delhi on November 19 to attend the Indian Ocean Region National Security Adviser's Conference, Bengali daily newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The Colombo Security Conclave, a conference of five Indian Ocean countries, will be held in Delhi on November 20. Indian NSA Ajit Doval invited Khalilur Rahman to participate in the conference, according to the report.

Although the details of the visit are not yet known, it is considered very significant in light of the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh.

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, on Thursday announced that the national election and the referendum on the July charter, a post-uprising reform proposal, will be held on the same day, as part of the government's efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis.

In an address to the nation, the Chief Advisor said the decision was approved during the Advisor's Council meeting earlier in the day, describing it as a major step toward implementing the reform roadmap that emerged from the July 2024 Mass Uprising.

"Having considered all matters, we have decided that the referendum will be organised on the same day as the upcoming national parliamentary election. This means that, like the national election, the referendum will also be held on the same day in the first half of February," Yunus said in his televised address.

The July National Charter was prepared by the National Consensus Commission following months of dialogue with political parties and civil society groups. The Charter outlines a framework for constitutional and structural reforms aimed at strengthening democracy, accountability, and governance in Bangladesh after the student-led mass uprising in 2024 ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power, leading her to flee the country.

In July 2024, a student-led uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina's government.

On August 5, 2024, the former Prime Minister fled to India. An interim government was subsequently formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.

