Bangladesh: NCP warns of attempts to create confusion ahead of 2026 elections

Dhaka, Dec 2 As political tension escalates in Bangladesh ahead of February 2026 elections, the National Citizen Party (NCP) warned that efforts are being made to create confusion before the polls and derail the reform process, local media reported.

Addressing an event in Dhaka on Monday evening, NCP convener Nahid Islam took a dig at the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and radical Islamist Party Jamaat-e-Islami, saying, “One party is playing the Liberation War card, while another is using the religion card, Islam versus anti-Islam."

"One party openly opposes reforms, while another secretly opposes them. As a result, we have not been able to reach a consensus on reforms," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted the NCP leader as saying.

Nahid alleged that although the BNP and Jamaat benefited politically from last year’s July demonstrations and stand to gain again in the upcoming polls, they remain unwilling to take responsibility for it.

"Whenever the families of those killed or injured in the uprising seek help from them, they are directed to us, the NCP," he stated.

Meanwhile, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said the country is in the midst of a political crisis, citing remarks from senior political leaders who claim that the state lacks security.

"We must clarify who is undermining security, internal forces or external ones," he said.

Reiterating his party’s stance on the upcoming election, Patwary said, "We want the election to be based on support for or opposition to reforms. But one group is trying to portray it as a battle between supporters and opponents of Islam. We call on them to abandon this misguided politics.”

On the other hand, Jamaat leader Shafiqur Rahman alleged that a certain group is "flexing without being in power" and trying to establish control by swooping down on the public.

"They are influencing the administration. Extortion, corruption, and disorder continue across the country. People are being forced to say that if things were bad before, they have now become worse," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Business Standard, quoted the Jamaat leader as saying without naming any specific party, during a rally in Khulna district, organised by the eight-Islamist party alliance on Monday.

Announcing that street protests would continue until the eight parties' five-point demands-- including holding a referendum through the July Charter implementation order before the polls are met-- Rahman warned that, if necessary, "another 5 August may occur."

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with chief advisor Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor