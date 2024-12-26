Bangladesh: No allegation of militant affiliation against released BNP leader Pintu in the case file, says his lawyer

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 26 : There is no allegation of militant affiliation against Bangladesh's former deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu, who was released by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, lawyer of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Shishir Monir said on Thursday.

Pintu, the Vice Chairman of BNP was released from jail on Tuesday morning after a period of 17 years. He was arrested for alleged involvement in the massacre in August 21, 2004, targeting Awami League politicians, including Sheikh Hasina.

"Abdus Salam Pintu was charged with plotting the 21st August (2004) grenade attacks", his lawyer Shishir Monir toldover the phone. Pintu was sentenced to death in 2018, which was on December 1 overturned by a Bangladesh High Court.

Asked about certain media reports that claimed that Pintu had connections with the terrorist group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) and the terror groups of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) which connivance to carry out an attack on India, advocate Shishir Monir said, "There is no such allegation in the case filed against him".

On August 21, 2004, 24 Awami League leaders were killed and at least 400 injured in a grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina's public meeting. Sheikh Hasina narrowly escaped but her hearing was impaired due to an injury to her ear.

A judicial court sentenced 19 people, including BNP leader Abdus Salam Pintu, to death on October 10, 2018.

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh Prime Minister, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

On December 1, all the accused who received the death sentence and life imprisonment in the August 21, 2004 grenade attacks case under the Murder and Explosive Substances Act were acquitted by the country's High Court.

The High Court also observed that the ruling by the judicial court was illegal. This verdict was declared by the bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain.

Abdus Salam Pintu was elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Tangail-2 (Gopalpur-Bhuyapur) in the 1991 and 2001 national elections. In 2001, he was appointed as a deputy minister. In January 2008, he was arrested in the August 21 grenade attack case. Since his arrest, he had been detained in prison.

