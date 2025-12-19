Bangladesh on edge ahead of Sharif Osman Hadi funeral as protests, violence and security clampdown intensify

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 : Bangladesh remained tense on Friday as the interim government announced revised funeral arrangements for slain activist Sharif Osman Hadi, stepped up security measures across Dhaka, and strongly condemned a series of violent incidents amid continuing protests.

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus had announced a change in the schedule of the funeral prayer for Osman Hader and issued security advisories ahead of the event.

In a post shared by the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh on X, it said, "Time of Shaheed Hader's funeral prayer changed to 2 PM Dhaka, 19 December 2025: Tomorrow at 2 PM, the funeral prayer for Shaheed Osman Hader will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Earlier, it had been announced that the funeral prayer would be held at 2:30 PM."

Attendees were urged not to carry bags or heavy items, while authorities said, "flying drones in the Parliament House and surrounding areas is completely prohibited."

Amid the heightened tensions, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council strongly condemned the killing of a Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.

In a statement, the council said, "Yesterday (18 December) around 9:00 pm in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, a group of miscreants brutally beat to death a garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das on allegations of so-called blasphemy. They then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, provoking actions that undermine communal harmony."

The council demanded immediate arrests and exemplary punishment.

The interim government also condemned the incident, stating, "We wholeheartedly condemn lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crimine will not be spared."

Tensions escalated further with the arrival of the body of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi from Singapore.

Inqilab Moncho urged supporters not to respond to any "instructions or provocations" from outside the platform.

In a Facebook post, it said, "The Inqilab Moncho will be coming to the Dhaka University Central Mosque with the martyr Osman Hadi. Students and the general public will occupy the streets and continue chanting slogans demanding justice."

"Do not heed any instructions or provocations from anyone other than the Inqilab Moncho," it added.

Confirming the arrival, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus posted on X, "Body of martyr Osman Hadi, who died in Singapore while undergoing treatment. The carrier flight reached the country. Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Hadi's body today Friday evening at 5:48 pm (BG-585) landed at Hazrat Shahjalanal International Airport in Dhaka from Singapore."

Following Hadi's death, unrest spread across several parts of the country, with reports of vandalism and arson.

Border Guard Bangladesh personnel were deployed at multiple strategic locations in Dhaka, including the airport area, Karwan Bazar and the Hotel InterContinental zone, according to bdnews24, as security concerns mounted.

Hadi, a prominent figure associated with last year's July Uprising, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

According to bdnews24, citing police, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled.

Critically injured, Hadi was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, later shifted to Evercare Hospital, and flown to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment, where he died.

Protests intensified in the capital after his death, with demonstrators gathering at Shahbagh intersection demanding justice.

Anti-India slogans were raised, and videos circulating on social media showed stone-pelting near diplomatic missions, bdnews24 reported.

Protesters also called for the interim government to make way for a "revolutionary government."

Inqilab Moncho said Hadi's coffin would be taken from the airport to the Dhaka University Central Mosque, with his funeral prayer expected to be held on Saturday afternoon in the Parliament area.

Airport Police Station chief Mobarak Hossain said "all necessary security measures" had been taken in and around the airport.

Hadi had announced plans to contest the February 2026 national election as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency.

His family demanded a memorial at Shahbagh, inclusion of his poetry in textbooks, and recognition of his contributions.

"Hadi rose to prominence at Shahbagh. A memorial should be built for him there," his brother-in-law Amir Hossain Howlader said, as quoted by bdnews24.

Earlier protests also targeted media outlets and other locations.

Amid the unrest, Inqilab Moncho urged restraint, saying in a Facebook post, "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country."

It added, "To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

Responding to the situation, the interim government on Friday "strongly and unequivocally" condemned violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions could derail the democratic process.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Dhaka issued a security advisory for American citizens, citing media reports related to the arrival and funeral of Sharif Osman Hadi.

In a post on X, it said, "Media reports that the body of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi will land in Dhaka at 6:05 pm today, Friday, December 19."

It added, "His funeral prayer is expected to be held on Manik Mia Avenue (in front of the National Parliament Building) after Duhar prayer (around 1400 hours) on Saturday, December 20."

Warning of disruptions, the advisory said, "Extremely heavy traffic is expected in the area and throughout Dhaka."

It cautioned, "U.S. citizens should practice vigilance and remember that gatherings intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence," advising avoidance of demonstrations and large gatherings.

