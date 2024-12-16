Bangladesh plans national election by late 2025 or mid 2026

Dhaka, Dec 16 Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Monday said it may be possible to hold the next national elections at the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026.

"The election can be scheduled between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026," he said in a televised speech to the nation at 10 am local time on Monday marking the country's Victory Day.

Yunus said he repeatedly appealed to all to arrange the elections after completing all the necessary major reforms.

But, due to political consensus, it may be possible to hold the elections by the end of 2025 after completing minor reforms based on the preparation of an accurate voter list, he said.

Yunus urged the Election Commission and all social institutions and political parties to take various creative programmes to achieve this goal.

He suggested creating such a tradition that first-time voters in all elections, including local government polls, will ensure about 100 per cent voting in all centers.

"If we can ensure this, no government in the future will dare to snatch the people's voting rights," the Bangladesh Chief Advisor added.

Bangladeshi economist Yunus took oath as the head of the country's interim government on August 8.

The decision to appoint Yunus was taken by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, chiefs of the three services and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Shahabuddin had administered the oath to Yunus and other members of the interim government at the presidential palace in the capital Dhaka, following the fall of the government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, 76, had taken office for her fourth straight five-year term as the country's Prime Minister in January this year after her ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor