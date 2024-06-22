Bangladesh PM Hasina receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ministers and delegates from both countries at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister JP Nadda, Minsters of State Jitendra Singh and Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present on the occasion to welcome the Bangladesh PM.

PM Hasina arrived in India on Friday on a two day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This visit will give a "major boost" to India-Bangladesh ties, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

"PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. Warmly welcomed by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India. The visit will give a major boost to this celebrated bilateral partnership," read Jaiswal's post on X.

Jaishankar had yesterday called on the Bangladesh PM and following the meeting, the Union Minister said that her State visit highlights "close and abiding ties" between the two countries.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

Newly-appointed External Affairs Minister of State (MoS) Kirtivardhan Singh welcomed the visiting Bangladesh PM at the airport upon her arrival.

This is the first incoming bilateral State Visit after the formation of the government in India following the 18th Lok Sabha elections, MEA said in a statement a day ago.

"During the visit, apart from holding bilateral consultations with the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to call on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar," the foreign ministry statement read.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9.

Over the years, India and Bangladesh have forged a multifaceted relationship, marked by a shared history, culture, and geographical proximity. The two neighbours enjoy warm ties, which have further expanded under the leadership of PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

The year 2023 witnessed a spur of bilateral activities between both countries as an embodiment of the strength of the relationship. Both Prime Ministers jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on March 18 in a virtual format.

The Bangladeshi PM also participated virtually in the Inaugural Session of the Voice of the Global South Summit on January 11, 2023 and the second Virtual Voice of the Global South Summit on November 17, 2023.

