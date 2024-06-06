Bangladesh PM to leave for India on June 8 to attend PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka on June 8 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Delhi at 11 am on Saturday, June 8 and will return home at noon on June 10 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, due to the change in the oath-taking ceremony dates," said Bangladesh PM's Speech Writer, M Nazrul Islam.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.

In a post on X, Press Minister of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Shaban Mahmood, revealed that Prime Minister Hasina's visit is in response to an invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi.

Over the years, India and Bangladesh have forged a multifaceted relationship, marked by a shared history, culture, and geographical proximity.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has also confirmed that he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Thursday.

Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart, Dahal, had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi will take the oath on June 9 after the BJP-led NDA surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats. Earlier, the swearing-in ceremony was scheduled to be held on June 8.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

