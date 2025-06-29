Bangladesh Police arrest 5 accused for raping Hindu woman, circulating victim's video

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 29 : Bangladesh Police have arrested five people accused of raping a Hindu woman in a remote village of Comilla district and circulating her video on social media. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a naked woman pleading for the protection of her dignity.

"On June 26, Fajr Ali Fajr (36), father - Shahid Mia, of Ramchadrapur Panchkitta village under Muradnagar police station of Comilla district, was detained and beaten by the people of the area on charges of raping the wife of an expatriate from the same village," Police said in a statement.

"Later, the injured Fajr Ali fled from there. Some people present at the scene immediately recorded a video of the victim and spread it on social media," it added.

"A case has been registered at Muradnagar Police Station in this regard. The police have arrested the accused Fajr Ali and four others who captured the video," the statement said.

Legal action is being taken against the five individuals who were arrested, police said.

Earlier on May 31, a human chain and protest march was organised by various organisations in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka to protest the violence and torture being perpetrated against religious minorities and ethnic communities across Bangladesh, Sammilita Sanatan Parishad, a minority alliance, said in a statement.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on June 27, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the interim government has to protect Hindus and other minorities.

Jaiswal, while speaking in the context of damage to Durga Temple, said, "Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and religious institutions."

Earlier on May 16, thousands of Bangladeshi women's rights activists gathered at Manik Mia Avenue near the Parliament building in Dhaka to demand equal rights and dignity for women.

The rally, held under the slogan "A march of solidarity at the call of women" (Nariya Dake Maitri Yatra), aimed to protest against attempts to deprive women of their rights in the name of religion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor