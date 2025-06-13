Bangladesh Police arrests five people for attacking on Rabindra Kachari Bari, forms investigation committee

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 13 : Bangladesh police have arrested five people in connection with the attacks on Rabindra Kachari Bari. Two investigation committees have been formed to investigate the incident, the Bangladesh Cultural Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Rabindra Kachari Bari, Shahjadpur, Sirajgonj is a protected monument by the Bangladesh government. Every year, thousands of visitors from home and abroad come to visit the place associated with the poet's memory", the statement said.

"On June 8, a fight and assault occurred between an employee on duty at Shahjadpur Rabindra Kacharibari and a visitor due to a misunderstanding and argument over a parking ticket", it said.

"In the incident, allegations were also made against Habibur Rahman, the custodian of the Archaeology Department, for beating and detaining a visitor named Shahnewwaz", the statement said.

"While the investigation into the matter was ongoing, some local people formed a human chain on behalf of the said visitor, Shahnewaz, on June 10, 2025. From where they demanded punishment for the Custodian of the Department of Archaeology, Habibur Rahman and other responsible employees", it added.

"The mob, agitated by the human chain, entered the Kachari Bari, mainly to beat up the Kachari Bari employees. At that time, several employees working at the Rabindra Kachari Bari were injured", the statement said.

"Two investigation committees have been formed by the district administration and the Department of Archaeology regarding the incident. The investigation committee will submit its investigation report within five days. A case has been filed by the Department of Archaeology, in which the police have already arrested five people", it said.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused. Currently, security at Kacharibari has been strengthened. As usual, Kachari Bari has been opened for the administration and local people from Friday morning, June 13", the statement said.

"No monument associated with Rabindra's memory was destroyed. There is no communal or political motive behind this attack beyond personal conflict. Nothing has happened to disrespect or degrade the poet's honour", the statement said.

"It is worth noting that recently, the 164th birth anniversary of the poet was celebrated nationally in Bangladesh on 25th Baishakh with due dignity and pomp in Shilaidaha, Kustia, Shajadpur, Sirajgonj, and Patisar, Naogaon", the statement said.

