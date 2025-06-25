Bangladesh: Police arrests former CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Dhaka, June 25 Bangladesh's former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police(DMP) after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) filed a case over alleged inaction and misconduct during three previous national elections.

Confirming the development, DMP Deputy Commissioner and spokesman Talebur Rahman said that Awal was arrested from Dhaka's Moghbazar following the case filed by BNP at the Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station.

The arrest took place two days after the BNP filed a case at the Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station accusing 24 people, including former Chief Election Commissioners, Election Commissioners, and other officials of irregularities and biased conduct while conducting the 2014, 2018 and 2024 national elections in the country, local media reported.

Earlier on Monday, former CEC K.M. Nurul Huda, also a decorated freedom fighter, known for his role in the Liberation War, was also arrested for the alleged manipulation after the BNP filed the case.

Last Sunday, a group of people forcibly entered the former CEC Nurul Huda's residence in Dhaka, dragged him outside, and publicly humiliated him by putting a garland of shoes around his neck. He was later taken into police custody following a case filed by the BNP against him and several others, according to local media reports.

Two human rights organisations in Bangladesh strongly condemned and protested the "humiliating and violent treatment" of Huda, who was subjected to mob violence prior to the arrest.

A Dhaka court ordered a four-day remand of former CEC K.M. Nurul Huda on charges of alleged manipulation of the national election.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mustafizur Rahman issued the order after police produced the former CEC before the court pleading for a 10-day remand in the case filed with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

Additionally, thirty eminent citizens issued a joint statement slamming the recent mob violence against Huda and urged the interim government under Muhammad Yunus to initiate legal proceedings against those involved.

"Although the government has issued a statement condemning the incident and has said that legal action will be taken against those responsible, we have yet to see any visible steps, even though photos and videos of the attackers and harassers have been made public," read the statement.

"Incidents of mob violence and lawless attacks have been occurring for the past 8 to 10 months in Dhaka and other districts across the country. Yet, there are virtually no examples of strong legal action being taken against the perpetrators. Had appropriate legal procedures, including filing criminal cases, been followed against those involved, such repeated incidents of mob violence might not have occurred," the statement added.

The Awami League also condemned the incident, stating, "The former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Bir Muktijoddha Nurul Huda -- a decorated freedom fighter who once held a constitutional office -- was shamefully dishonoured and arrested through mob violence."

"This grave injustice has deeply hurt the sentiment of the people of Bangladesh, yet the fascist Yunus regime, which has illegally clung to power like a boulder crushing the nation, continues to commit such monstrous acts," the Awami League further stated.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, as several cases were filed against the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her supporters and the working officials during her tenure on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country.

The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

