Bangladesh political turmoil: Sheikh Hasina will not return to politics, says her son Joy

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 5 : Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said his mother would not make a political comeback as she is "deeply disappointed" by the uprising against her leadership despite her efforts for the betterment of Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Joy, who served as an official adviser to the former prime minister until Monday, said in an interview with a British public service broadcaster's Newshour program that Sheikh Hasina had been contemplating resignation since Sunday and had left the country for her safety following pressure from her family.

"She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia," Joy said, defending his mother's record in office, Dhaka Tribune reported.

While addressing allegations of excessive force against protesters, Joy said that the government's response had been justified given the violence faced by law enforcement.

"You've had policemen beaten to death - 13 just yesterday. So what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?" he said.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported.

Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka.

It is not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Reports in media outlets in Bangladesh have speculated that Sheikh Hasina may proceed to London.

The Cabinet Committee on Security met on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present in the meeting. Moreover, senior officials were also present.

After landing at the Hindon Air Base, Sheikh Hasina held discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on the present situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action, sources said.

Indian Air Force and security agencies are providing security to her and she is being moved to a safe location, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar briefed PM Modi about the current political situation.

Moreover, celebrations and protests were reported from across Dhaka and Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina left the country accompanied by her sister.

After Hasina left the country, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister. Prothom Alo reported that people were seen decamping with various items from public buildings.

A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building and people were seen taking things from inside the Parliament building as well.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo reported that Awami League's Dhaka district office was set on fire by the agitators. The agitators started the fire around 4 pm on Monday.

The agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Protesters were seen chanting slogans and celebrating the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Amid the intensified protest in Bangladesh, Shahjalal International Airport also closed its operations for six hours, reported Bangladesh local media ProthomAlo.

Prothom Alo also reported that Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman will soon hold direct talks with student-teacher representatives in the country.

Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, in a televised address today, also said that this is a period of political transition and an interim government will be formed.

Nahid Islam, a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, said that the outline of the interim national government will be formulated within the next 24 hours.

Moreover, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Khaleda Zia called on people from all walks of life across Bangladesh to remain calm amid unrest, following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, Dhaka Tribune reported.

This was communicated in a press release issued on Monday by Shamsuddin Didar, an official from the BNP chairperson's press wing.

