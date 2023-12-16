Bangladesh President, PM pay tribute to martyrs on ‘Victory Day’

Dhaka, Dec 16 Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial on the outskirts of the capital city marking the 52nd Victory Day.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country after the Pakistan army surrendered to Indian army ending the ninth-month blood-stained Liberation War to make Bangladesh an independent state.

Victory Day is a national holiday in Bangladesh while the Father of the Nation is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whom the people in Bangladesh revolted against Pakistan.

The President and Prime Minister laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial. A contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion.

After placing the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also released a special commemorative postage stamp, an opening day cover and a data card on the occasion. She unveiled the commemorative postage stamp at a ceremony at her official Ganabhaban residence.

The Prime Minister also greeted all the Freedom Fighters (FFs) while the Freedom Fighters thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The Premier also sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Ghaznavi Road at Mohammadpur in the city.

