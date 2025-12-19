Bangladesh: Protesters hold sit-in outside Indian Assistant HC in Chattogram

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 : A group of protesters staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram after news of the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the convenor of Inqilab Moncho, BD News reported.

The demonstrators gathered outside the mission's office in Khulshi, the port city, around 11 pm on Thursday. Police moved quickly to the scene after learning of the demonstration.

The protests began shortly before 11 pm. Another group of protesters simultaneously took position at Gate No. 2, police told BD News.

Those who assembled in front of the Indian Assistant High Commission shouted slogans protesting Hadi's killing, alongside anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans. Police officers later intervened and pushed the protesters back from the premises.

Khulshi Police Chief Shahin Alam told BD News that those who had positioned outside the high commission had been removed. He added that police personnel remained stationed in the area to maintain order, as per BD News.

Hadi rose to prominence during the July Uprising and the movement calling for a ban on the Awami League. He had announced plans to contest in the parliamentary election as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency.

He was attacked last Friday while campaigning at Bijoynagar. An assailant riding pillion on a moving motorcycle shot Hadi, who was travelling in a rickshaw. The bullet struck his head.

Gravely wounded, Hadi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery, before being transferred later that night to Evercare Hospital in the capital. On Monday afternoon, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment.

Neurosurgeon Abdul Ahad, who took part in Hadi's surgery in Dhaka, said in a video message on Thursday night that Singapore General Hospital had confirmed Hadi's death, as per BD News.

In a statement posted on Inqilab Moncho's Facebook page, the platform said Hadi had been 'martyred' in the so-called "struggle against Indian hegemony," as per BD News.

