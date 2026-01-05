Bangladesh: Protests disrupt traffic, Dhaka brought to standstill

Dhaka, Jan 5 Life was severely disrupted in Bangladesh’s capital on Monday as escalating protest marches brought traffic in several key areas to a standstill, blocking major intersections and causing widespread congestion and hardship for commuters, according to local media reports.

The disruption affected office-goers, students, and patients as restricted public transport forced many to walk long distances to reach their destinations.

On Sunday morning, mobile phone shop owners from across Bangladesh staged a sit-in and blocked the Karwan Bazar intersection in Dhaka as part of a nationwide shutdown over multiple demands, including calling for the postponement of the implementation of the National Equipment Identity Register, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

The traders had announced a sit-in on Saturday, which was joined by their families, and declared an indefinite closure of mobile phone shops nationwide.

An hour later, after the protest began, police reportedly baton-charged the protesters, but some of them returned in the afternoon, resuming their demonstration. This triggered chases with law enforcement across the surrounding areas, including the Sonargaon intersection, near Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, Panthapath and Kathalbagan. Reports suggest that more than a dozen people, including several police personnel, sustained injuries during the clashes.

Citing witnesses, The Daily Star reported that police resorted to tear gas shells, sound grenades and a water cannon to disperse the protesters, detaining several of them while others took shelter in nearby buildings.

Amid the unrest, the members of the Bangladesh Army and Rapid Action Battalion were later deployed to prevent further escalation

Speaking to the Daily Star, Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ibne Mizan said law enforcers had initially asked the mobile phone traders to vacate the area.

"As they refused, we used tear gas shells, a water cannon and sound grenades to disperse them…. The protesters later regrouped and attacked police by throwing brick chips. We chased them to the Motalib Plaza area," he added.

According to the senior police official, at least 10 people were detained, while Mobile Business Community Bangladesh Vice President Shamim Mollah said 11 traders were taken into custody from the spot.

Meanwhile, students of Tejgaon College in the capital blocked the Farmgate intersection, demanding justice for fellow student Sakibul Hasan Rana, who died on December 10, four days after being injured in the college dormitory attack.

The blockade snarled traffic in the surrounding areas, bringing movement to a complete standstill.

"We are here because we want justice for Rana. Earlier, we withdrew our blockade after assurances from the authorities. But the identified killers are still roaming free," said Habib Rahman, a friend of the victim.

Additionally, on Sunday afternoon, leaders and workers of the radical platform Inquilab Moncho assembled at the Shahbagh intersection and began their "March for Insaf" programme, calling for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment for those responsible for the killing of its leader, Sharif Osman Hadi.

Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating protests and a deteriorating law and order situation since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power.

--IANS

