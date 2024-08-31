Bangladesh records 346 new dengue cases, four more deaths

Dhaka, Aug 31 Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities in Bangladesh to 83 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health.

A total of 12,841 dengue cases have been registered since January 1, 2024, the report said.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.

--IANS

