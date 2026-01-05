Bangladesh records 503 deaths in 547 road accidents in December 2025: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 5 : At least 503 people were killed and 1,186 sustained injuries in 547 road accidents reported across Bangladesh in December last year, Prothom Alo reported, citing statistics shared by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF).

The data also showed that nine accidents on waterways during the month resulted in 14 deaths and left five people injured. In addition, 38 railway-related accidents claimed 36 lives and caused injuries to 11 others, Prothom Alo reported.

The figures were published on Sunday in a new report by the RSF, a body that works to improve road safety.

The report was prepared based on accident-related news published in nine national newspapers, seven online news portals and various electronic media outlets.

It noted that motorcycle-related crashes proved to be the most fatal in December, resulting in 204 deaths, which made up 26.04 per cent of the total road fatalities during the month. A total of 238 motorcycle accidents were recorded, Prothom Alo reported.

Data on road accident victims showed that 204 were motorcyclists. The fatalities also included 14 bus passengers, 42 occupants of trucks, covered vans and pickup vehicles, and 17 passengers travelling in private cars, microbuses, ambulances and jeeps.

In addition, 68 victims were users of three-wheelers, including CNG-run vehicles, easybikes, and auto-rickshaws, while 22 people were riding locally manufactured vehicles such as Nasiman and Kariman, Prothom Alo reported.

Five deaths were reported among cyclists, pedal rickshaw riders and rickshaw van users.

As per the RSF's analysis cited by Prothom Alo, 194 accidents were reported on national highways, while 217 took place on regional roads. Rural areas recorded 53 accidents, urban roads 76, and seven in other locations.

Division-wise data showed that Chattogram had the highest toll, with 107 people killed in 122 accidents. In contrast, Barishal reported the fewest fatalities, with 27 from 29 accidents.

