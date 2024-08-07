Bangladesh SCBA President urges India to arrest and return Sheikh Hasina, Rehana

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 7 : As the situation in Bangladesh deteriorates following Sheikh Hasina's resignation, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, has urged India to arrest the former Prime Minister and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and return them to Bangladesh, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

At a press conference held at the SCBA auditorium, Khokon stated, "We want to maintain a positive relationship with the people of India. Please arrest Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, who fled the country, and send them back to Bangladesh."

He also accused Hasina of causing numerous deaths in Bangladesh, adding, "Sheikh Hasina has killed many people in Bangladesh."

Several pro-BNP lawyers were present at the conference.

Khokon, who is also a joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), urged against declaring a state of emergency and demanded the resignation of Supreme Court judges involved in political activities and corruption within a week, Dhaka Tribune reported.

He also called for the resignation of state law officers, including Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and the heads and officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as they were appointed by the Hasina-led government.

Additionally, Khokon demanded the release of political prisoners.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Earlier in the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported.

In another major development, BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was also released. Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening and it is not clear if she will stay in Delhi or move to another location.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge.

